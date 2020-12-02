Deere (DE) Sr VP & CFO Ryan D Campbell Sold $3.8 million of Shares

Sr VP & CFO of Deere (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ryan D Campbell (insider trades) sold 14,413 shares of DE on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $263.22 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Deere & Co is engaged in manufacturing agricultural, construction, turf, and forestry machinery. It also provides secured and lease-based financing to support dealer inventory and customer purchases. Deere & Co has a market cap of $81.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $259.42 with a P/E ratio of 29.81 and P/S ratio of 2.30. The dividend yield of Deere & Co stocks is 1.17%. Deere & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Deere & Co the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Deere & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr VP, General Counsel & PA Mary K.w. Jones sold 27,800 shares of DE stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $257.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.77% since.

