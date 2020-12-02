Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck Buys D.R. Horton Inc, Cerner Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Incyte Corp

Investment company Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck (Current Portfolio) buys D.R. Horton Inc, Cerner Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Starbucks Corp, NortonLifeLock Inc, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Incyte Corp, Humana Inc, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck. As of 2020Q3, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck owns 1757 stocks with a total value of $8.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CVNA, NPSNY, SPLK, DDOG, LMND, CHGCY, SNOW, KOF, GFI, KNBWY, MRAAY, BTG, SKM, BRDCY, SKHSY, CZR, TRUP, BLDR, COOP, STEP, TGTX, BKU, FIXX, BSY, DYN, BANF, CPE, KYMR, CPK, SITC, AKRO, FLGT, FBK, NVAX, SAGE, ODP, PRK, RPAI,

CVNA, NPSNY, SPLK, DDOG, LMND, CHGCY, SNOW, KOF, GFI, KNBWY, MRAAY, BTG, SKM, BRDCY, SKHSY, CZR, TRUP, BLDR, COOP, STEP, TGTX, BKU, FIXX, BSY, DYN, BANF, CPE, KYMR, CPK, SITC, AKRO, FLGT, FBK, NVAX, SAGE, ODP, PRK, RPAI, Added Positions: MSFT, DHI, CERN, COST, SBUX, NLOK, FIS, KLAC, GOOGL, CF, FDX, MSA, SLM, EA, QCOM, LITE, TROW, VMW, ITOCY, AKAM, DVA, LHCG, LIN, STX, SNE, ABBV, TWLO, BASFY, BBY, OTEX, VMC, PM, VRM, AMED, AMAT, EMN, ZNGA, REXR, STOR, APPN, MSGE, BMO, BMRN, JCI, NTTYY, TJX, TGT, LYB, APTV, SAIC, ACLS, ERIC, FMS, GGG, LAZ, PVH, SWKS, LSI, SYNA, TTEK, LDOS, TMUS, PANW, CHGG, LW, ATH, HLNE, CHWY, IAA, NET, BKH, BDN, BMY, CRUS, COHR, STZ, DPZ, EOG, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, EHC, HRC, IIVI, NSIT, IART, MOH, MS, NRG, PXD, QDEL, LUV, SNV, UBS, UGI, VFC, VRTX, WEX, JAZZ, TDC, CCXI, KAR, FRC, SSTK, PTCT, ESI, COMM, GDDY, PFGC, FHB, ELAN, GFL, AOUT, AMSF, NSP, ATI, MDRX, DOX, ARNA, ASB, BBBY, SAM, EAT, BTI, BRKL, CACI, CTS, COG, CRS, CAKE, CHDN, CLH, CXW, CACC, CCRN, CYTK, DECK, DLX, DCI, ENS, EFSC, EXPO, M, FCNCA, FHN, FBC, FLEX, FL, ITGR, HRB, HOG, HR, HP, HXL, ITT, IBOC, KSS, LXP, LPX, MTB, MDU, MTG, MRK, MIDD, NUVA, OMCL, ASGN, ORCL, PSB, PATK, PENN, PRFT, PB, PRSC, STL, RRC, SSB, SPXC, SHEN, SLP, SWBI, SWX, SF, TFX, AUB, UTHR, KMPR, OSPN, VGR, WSFS, WERN, WAL, WGO, WTFC, WWW, ZION, EXLS, AIMC, G, IRDM, DAN, CFX, JBT, ADUS, H, SSNC, RCM, QEP, GDOT, DIFTY, BWXT, DNKN, REGI, MTDR, RXN, ENPH, GMED, NBHC, FANG, WDAY, PBF, CONE, BCC, IBTX, CDW, FOXF, QTS, OMF, LGIH, NMIH, AKBA, TBPH, BSIG, TBK, AXTA, PRAH, JRVR, SHAK, ALRM, RPD, OLLI, FLOW, TWNK, UA, SMPL, IIPR, VRRM, MRSN, CARG, APLS, CDLX, CDAY, CHX, EPRT, TCDA, REZI, ETRN, PLMR, GO, BRBR, SPT,

MSFT, DHI, CERN, COST, SBUX, NLOK, FIS, KLAC, GOOGL, CF, FDX, MSA, SLM, EA, QCOM, LITE, TROW, VMW, ITOCY, AKAM, DVA, LHCG, LIN, STX, SNE, ABBV, TWLO, BASFY, BBY, OTEX, VMC, PM, VRM, AMED, AMAT, EMN, ZNGA, REXR, STOR, APPN, MSGE, BMO, BMRN, JCI, NTTYY, TJX, TGT, LYB, APTV, SAIC, ACLS, ERIC, FMS, GGG, LAZ, PVH, SWKS, LSI, SYNA, TTEK, LDOS, TMUS, PANW, CHGG, LW, ATH, HLNE, CHWY, IAA, NET, BKH, BDN, BMY, CRUS, COHR, STZ, DPZ, EOG, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, EHC, HRC, IIVI, NSIT, IART, MOH, MS, NRG, PXD, QDEL, LUV, SNV, UBS, UGI, VFC, VRTX, WEX, JAZZ, TDC, CCXI, KAR, FRC, SSTK, PTCT, ESI, COMM, GDDY, PFGC, FHB, ELAN, GFL, AOUT, AMSF, NSP, ATI, MDRX, DOX, ARNA, ASB, BBBY, SAM, EAT, BTI, BRKL, CACI, CTS, COG, CRS, CAKE, CHDN, CLH, CXW, CACC, CCRN, CYTK, DECK, DLX, DCI, ENS, EFSC, EXPO, M, FCNCA, FHN, FBC, FLEX, FL, ITGR, HRB, HOG, HR, HP, HXL, ITT, IBOC, KSS, LXP, LPX, MTB, MDU, MTG, MRK, MIDD, NUVA, OMCL, ASGN, ORCL, PSB, PATK, PENN, PRFT, PB, PRSC, STL, RRC, SSB, SPXC, SHEN, SLP, SWBI, SWX, SF, TFX, AUB, UTHR, KMPR, OSPN, VGR, WSFS, WERN, WAL, WGO, WTFC, WWW, ZION, EXLS, AIMC, G, IRDM, DAN, CFX, JBT, ADUS, H, SSNC, RCM, QEP, GDOT, DIFTY, BWXT, DNKN, REGI, MTDR, RXN, ENPH, GMED, NBHC, FANG, WDAY, PBF, CONE, BCC, IBTX, CDW, FOXF, QTS, OMF, LGIH, NMIH, AKBA, TBPH, BSIG, TBK, AXTA, PRAH, JRVR, SHAK, ALRM, RPD, OLLI, FLOW, TWNK, UA, SMPL, IIPR, VRRM, MRSN, CARG, APLS, CDLX, CDAY, CHX, EPRT, TCDA, REZI, ETRN, PLMR, GO, BRBR, SPT, Reduced Positions: HYG, JNK, INCY, HUM, DG, HLT, FB, AAPL, LH, MMC, RL, AMZN, STLD, DIS, IPGP, CTSH, JWN, TSLA, SYF, AMP, LRCX, MHK, SPG, CCL, LMT, ALNY, MKTX, MPC, ALL, HES, CREE, NTES, CRM, APA, MDT, NSC, TRMB, VAR, EBAY, YELP, W, IR, UBER, AGCO, FICO, LOW, ATVI, JNJ, K, MDLZ, PGR, SCI, TSM, TNDM, AVTR, SPY, PLD, CSGP, DANOY, INFY, MPWR, PCAR, REPYY, UNH, TTNDY, YNDX, GOOG, QRVO, RDFN, T, ALGN, BAC, BRK.B, BIO, GLW, DLTR, FAST, HD, INTC, JPM, LKQ, SPGI, MET, MU, PHG, PG, RHI, RDS.A, SGEN, TECH, URI, WMB, IBKR, MASI, MRTX, V, ACN, RAMP, ADBE, AMT, AMGN, BLL, BIIB, BLKB, VIAC, CVS, CAT, CVX, CSCO, C, KO, COHU, CL, CMCSA, DHR, XOM, NEE, FDS, GILD, GS, HAE, MNST, HON, IBM, ITW, IONS, ITRI, MGA, MTD, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, ON, PKG, PEP, PFE, POWI, RGEN, ROG, ONTO, SBCF, SRCL, STE, TTWO, AAXN, TDY, TXN, TMO, THO, TYL, UNP, OLED, MTN, VZ, WMT, XLNX, ZBRA, FSLR, SPR, BGS, RANJY, CHTR, IRWD, FSUGY, NXPI, NOW, BFAM, TWTR, WIX, ZEN, BABA, MOMO, ETSY, SHOP, BKI, PYPL, ROKU, YETI, ZM, MMM, CB, AAP, AMD, AFL, A, APD, ALB, MATX, MO, AEP, AXP, AIG, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, AON, AIV, AIT, ARWR, MTOR, ABG, AZO, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AVT, TFC, BK, BAX, BAYRY, BA, BXP, BYD, CBRE, CMS, CSX, CWT, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CNC, CNP, SCHW, CME, CHH, CI, CINF, CLX, COP, ED, COO, CPRT, CORE, CCI, XRAY, DTE, DE, DLR, D, DD, DUK, DRE, ETN, DISH, ECL, EW, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, EL, EXC, EXR, FMC, FNF, FE, FISV, F, FORM, GATX, TGNA, GD, GE, GIS, GBCI, GPN, GPK, HMSY, HAIN, HAL, LHX, HAS, HWKN, HCSG, HSIC, HPQ, HIBB, HOLX, HST, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, TT, ICE, IP, INTU, IRM, JKHY, J, KSU, KEY, KMB, ADRNY, KR, LVS, LEG, LEN, JEF, LGND, LAD, MGM, MKSI, CLI, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MCK, MRCY, CASH, MCHP, MAA, MCO, MSI, MLI, NWL, NEM, NBL, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OSUR, OXM, PNC, PPG, PH, PKI, PPC, PNW, PLXS, BKNG, PRU, PSA, KWR, PWR, DGX, RJF, REGN, RNR, RSG, WRK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SEE, SHW, SAH, SO, TRV, STT, SCL, SHOO, STRA, SYK, SNPS, TCF, TTDKY, TER, TXT, TSCO, RIG, TREX, UAL, USB, UIS, UDR, UPS, RTX, UHS, VLO, WBA, GHC, WM, WAT, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WST, EVRG, WYNN, XEL, ZBH, STAR, L, WU, EBS, SBH, ALGT, BR, CXO, ULTA, MSCI, HCI, AHEXY, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, GM, FLT, KMI, HCA, CSOD, HII, PSMMY, AMCX, XYL, VAC, VIPS, PSX, SRC, QLYS, RH, NCLH, ZTS, NSTG, NWSA, ALLE, EGRX, FIVN, ANET, CTLT, GWB, CHRS, FRPT, NXRT, WING, BLD, TDOC, RUN, NVCR, FTV, MEDP, TTD, ADNT, HWM, FND, BKR, BHF, BAND, SVMK, MRNA, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, KRTX, CARR,

For the details of TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teachers+retirement+system+of+the+state+of+kentucky/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,832,248 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 103,988 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,514,003 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.45% Facebook Inc (FB) - 530,167 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 89,486 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $226.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,164 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $204.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Naspers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 236,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $93.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,546 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $85.89, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $65.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 67,150 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Kirin Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $21.01, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 134,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 811.70%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 284,450 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 63.49%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $383.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 108,482 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 696.53%. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.22. The stock is now traded at around $75.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 229,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 164.59%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 291,450 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 1238.79%. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 750,846 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in KLA Corp by 86.63%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $256.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 144,491 shares as of 2020-09-30.