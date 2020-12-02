BLGI, Inc. (OTCBB: BLGI) ("BLGI" or the "Company") announced today the Support of the Supporting Wounded Veterans charity

BLGI Inc. is the data Science company behind the charity in its Data Management with De-Centralized Network Architecture

BLGI Inc. (OTC PINK:BLGI):

The charity Supporting Wounded Veterans are delighted to invite you to their virtual carol concert. We support injured veterans back to independence post injury, be their wounds physical or hidden, like PTSD.

We hope as many people as possible will join us on Wednesday 2nd December at 7pm to celebrate, sing and, most importantly, support our veterans at this important fundraising event.

We have a wonderful soloist and cellist from the Royal College of Music, uplifting readings, the Holy Trinity Chamber Choir singing from their beautiful church in Sloane Street and much more to enjoy. Please buy your tickets or make a donation here .

We also have our fantastic SWV auction running until Monday 14 th December. With stunning villas and holiday homes, a flight in a Cessna, a bespoke suit, vintage port and tempting goodies from Charlotte Tilbury and L'Occitane to name just a few of the lots, the SWV auction is the only place to do your Christmas shopping this year.

Make your Christmas an SWV Christmas!

BLGI is a leading Data Science innovator building technology for the Internet of Economies and provides Machine Learning and blockchain solutions for Fin-tech, Media, and other market sectors.

About BLGI Inc.

At the core of any data science company is the need to optimize a client's assets, whether the asset is financial trading data or sensitive health care information, as technology across all asset driven industries is moving toward blockchain and AI infrastructures, many organizations are rushing to adapt to these new technologies. At BLGI, we remove the guesswork from data-driven asset optimization. We deliver high-impact strategies that extend our clients assets' lives, reduce life-cycle costs, and ensure asset availability. Doing so aids our clients embrace these new emerging technologies and empower them to compete in an ever-changing digital landscape.

For additional news and information, please visit BLGI's website at www.blgi.net or by contacting BLGI as follows:

