Community Building: Gratomic Continues to Support Local Initiatives

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRANKFURT:CB81)(WKN:A143MR) is pleased to have recently met with local leaders of the !Aman Clan. The Company has also donated $70,000 to drought relief in Namibia, hosted a site visit from the President's office, and has organized a community cleanup program in the neighboring town of Aus.

The !Aman clan resides in the Karas region of Namibia and were interested in learning about progress at the mine. The clan leaders were also interested in discussing harmonized working relationships between Gratomic and the !Aman Trust Fund for local businesses and individuals. A tour of the Aukam mine site was conducted for the head of the !Aman Clan by the Company's Site Medic and Safety Manager, Oswald Mughongora. The local Clan leaders were presented with a full, guided tour of the property, were provided with explanations regarding the preservation and safeguarding of ancestral lands and resources as well as operational plans and future expectations of the mine. Gratomic has mobilized its workforce to homestead in the town of Aus.

Discussions regarding visible and transparent job tendering opportunities were had regarding participation of local businesses in various areas such as loading and unloading of equipment, drilling and blasting, plant operations, maintenance, inventory delivery to port, and water supply chain. Plans were also made regarding visible and transparent job postings for individuals.

Gratomic is pleased to provide opportunities for the improvement of surrounding communities. The Company has invested in the betterment of society by way of educational programs, opportunities for local businesses and the hiring of local workers whenever possible. We look forward to continued growth in these areas.

$70,000 Namibian dollars has been donated recently to the Farmers Drought Relief Fund to support these initiatives in the area. Gratomic feels that this is an important objective because water is a scarce natural resource in a desert environment under normal conditions and drought in Namibia has been exacerbated by 5 years of below average rainfall, which has led to wildfires in the region. As discussed in a previous press release dated November 9, 2020, the Company is very cognisant about water conservation and recycling.

"We intend to ensure that clean water remains available to local communities," commented Namibian born President & CEO, Arno Brand, "Our overarching goal at Gratomic is to make the world a better place than it was before we began this adventure at Aukam."

Gratomic also provides opportunities in skill development through-on-the-job training programs. This directly affects many people in the area by providing them with improved lifestyles and skill sets that they would have otherwise not have received. The Leadership team at Gratomic views this project as an opportunity to create prosperity in the Karas region by providing jobs, community programs, and assisting with the protection and preservation of natural resources.

The Company is currently organizing a clean-up initiative in Aukam's neighboring Town of Aus. Gratomic plans to close the mine down for the day and transport its workers to the Aus town-site, where the group of paid volunteers will begin the beautification process by removing litter and debris from the townsite and its neighboring nature preserve.

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, Eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains. Gratomic Inc. is a leader among peers, anticipating full operational capabilities in late 2020 and aiming to transition to an open pit operation as early as the end of 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its development plans for micronization and spheronization of its clean Aukam graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company's existing Eco-friendly processing cycle and will allow its naturally high purity graphite to meet ideal North American battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes.

The Company promises to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic's Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is slated to begin in 2021. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative tech company and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca

Arno Brand at [email protected] or 416 561-4095

