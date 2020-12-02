  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

December 02, 2020 | About: TOWN +1.62%

SUFFOLK, Va., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Roads based TowneBank ( TOWN) announced today that its Board of Directors on December 2, 2020 declared its fourth-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.18 per common share payable on January 11, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2020.

The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Directors’ approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.

About TowneBank:

As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 42 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla, Duck and Nags Head in North Carolina. TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $14.80 billion as of September 30, 2020, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

