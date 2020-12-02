Vior Completes Till Sampling and Expands Its Land Position at Skyfall, Abitibi, Quebec

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. (‘'Vior'' or the ‘'Corporation'') (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) - wishes to announce that it has just completed a till survey at its Skyfall project, located in the eastern part of the Urban-Barry gold belt, approximately 150 kilometers east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 75 kilometers south of Chapais, Quebec. Vior has also consolidated its land position in the sector by adding 6 new claim blocks, 4 of which are included within or adjacent to the Skyfall project.

The till program was designed to delineate areas of high gold potential at the Skyfall project, which is covered by the Urban-Barry volcanic band stretching over a 30-kilometer strike length on the property. The survey was carried out during the months of September and October by IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc., of Saguenay, Quebec. A total of 161 till samples were collected in the field along a series WNW-ESE and EW-trending lines where sampling lines were approximately 2.0-2.5 kilometers apart and perpendicular to the dominant ice flow direction. Spacing between samples was approximately 350 meters. The gold grain count results are expected in mid-January 2021 and will be used to guide the next round of exploration work.

The Skyfall project is located in an under-explored area of ​​the Urban-Barry volcanic belt, approximately 40 kilometers east of Osisko Mining's Windfall, and Bonterra Resources' Barry and Gladiator gold deposits (see figure, reference to Mineral Resources is taken from the Osisko's and Bonterra's website). The project shows a geological environment similar to that of the central part of the Urban-Barry belt in which we find many gold deposits and showings (please note that the gold mineralization present on other properties of the Urban-Barry area is not necessarily representative to that contained on the Company's property).

In addition, Vior has acquired from a private company a 100% interest in 103 new claims distributed into 6 distinct blocks (identified in red on figure) in return for a cash payment of $ 30,000 and the issuance of 300,000 shares of the Corporation. A 2% net smelter royalty (‘'NSR'') is granted to the seller, half of which may be repurchased for $1M. The Skyfall project now consists of 377 claims totaling 210 square kilometers.

Vior is currently planning its next phase of exploration work at the Skyfall project. The gold grain results from the till sampling, along with the geological and geophysical data collected in the Summer of 2020 is currently being processed. A field follow-up program will be announced in early 2021.

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Marc L'Heureux, P.Geo., who is the Company's Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

