Mondelēz International Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes Additional $4 Billion of Share Repurchases

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.315 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.



The Board of Directors also approved an extension of the company’s share repurchase program for an additional three years to December 31, 2023, replacing the existing authorization which was set to expire on December 31, 2020. In conjunction with this extension, the Board of Directors approved a $4 billion increase to the share repurchase program authorization, of which approximately $2 billion was remaining, to bring the total remaining authorization to repurchase Class A common stock to approximately $6 billion. The company may repurchase the shares in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or a combination of the foregoing. Share repurchases are subject to the company’s discretion based on market conditions, business considerations and other factors.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

Contact: Tom Armitage (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors) +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454 [email protected] [email protected]





