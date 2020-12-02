AZEK Honored with Three Awards Including 2020 Recycling Award from Vinyl Sustainability Council

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance, and sustainable residential and commercial building products, is honored with three innovation awards, including the Vinyl Sustainability Council’s 2020 Vinyl Recycling Award.The Vinyl Sustainability Council’s annual award highlights the efforts of recyclers and product manufactures with operations in the U.S. that find new solutions for post-industrial and post-consumer polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials, increase the use of recycled vinyl content in their products, and engage in partnerships with companies for take-back programs. AZEK was recognized specifically for its increased use of recycled materials, innovative sourcing, and manufacturing processes for its TimberTech AZEK decking product line. The Vinyl Sustainability Council was particularly impressed by AZEK’s ability to source from over 150 different supply streams, some of which are considered difficult to use and recycle.AZEK was also recently recognized by Home Builder Executive magazine as a Partner of Choice in the Exterior Moulding & Trim category. An annual award, Home Builder Executive identifies suppliers who are enhancing builders’ value proposition and driving home sales. AZEK Exteriors trim, moulding, and siding were specifically acknowledged for their unrivaled durability, easy installations, and unique design innovations.Vycom, one of AZEK’s four business units focused specifically on manufacturing highly-engineered plastic sheet products within its Commercial segment, was recently honored with a Marketing Excellence Award by the International Association of Plastics Distribution. A trade association dedicated to the plastics distribution supply chain, the award accredited Vycom’s commitment to promoting the positive benefits of performance plastics.“These three awards validate our team’s ongoing work and unmatched commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. “We truly believe that ‘The Best Team Wins,’ and that core value drives our unrelenting focus on evolving our recycling and manufacturing practices to advance the circular economy.”The recent recognitions come on the heels of the launch of the [url="]AZEK+FULL-CIRCLE+PVC+Recycling+Program[/url], the Company’s professional on-the-ground PVC scrap collection and recycling program, and highlight the Company’s ongoing commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. To find additional information about The AZEK Company, please visit [url="]azekco.com[/url].The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit [url="]azekco.com[/url].

