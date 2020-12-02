St. Luke's Health Partners and Humana Announce Value-Based Agreement in Idaho

[url="]St.+Luke%26rsquo%3Bs+Health+Partners[/url] and [url="]Humana+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, are announcing a new value-based care agreement that will benefit Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members.

The agreement with St. Luke’s Health Partners, effective Jan. 1, 2021, is in keeping with Humana’s long-standing commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:















More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;







Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;







Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;







Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and







Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).







About St. Luke’s Health Partners (SLHP)

About Humana











Annual reports to stockholders







Securities and Exchange Commission filings







Most recent investor conference presentations







Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls







Calendar of events







Corporate Governance information







More Information

“We are grateful to share with St. Luke’s Health Partners a strong commitment to providing quality care while improving patient health outcomes in Idaho,” said Jesse Gamez, Humana Intermountain Medicare President. “This value-based agreement for Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members is an important part of helping our members achieve their best health while addressing their individual needs.”Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Humana has more than 2.7 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members who are cared for by 67,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 4.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings.Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.St. Luke’s Health Partners (SLHP), a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho, is a financially and clinically integrated network made up of over 3,400 independent and employed healthcare providers. SLHP’s objective is to enable and facilitate effective population health management throughout Southern Idaho, and help members achieve their best possible health at the lowest total cost. Network partners include aligned employers, insurance carriers and governmental entities focused on unique efforts to bring value-based care to life. SLHP demonstrates expertise in population health and value-based care for 180,000 lives, with full accountability for managing over $1 billion of annual medical expense.Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at [url="]www.humana.com[/url], including copies of:Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other plans.Y0040_IDHKZR3EN_C

