Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty â€“ REGN

December 02, 2020 | About: NAS:REGN -1.66%


[url="]Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP[/url] (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation whether certain directors and officers of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron”) (NASDAQ: REGN) breached their fiduciary duties to Regeneron and its shareholders. If you are a Regeneron shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Regeneron’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Regeneron in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Regeneron, and whether Regeneron has suffered damages as a result.



In January 2017, Regeneron received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts regarding violations of federal anti-kickbacks statutes concerning use of patient-assistance funds to encourage doctors to prescribe certain of Regeneron’s drugs over less-expensive competitors.



In September 2019, Regeneron received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice pursuant to the federal False Claims Act investigating separate violations of federal anti-kickback statutes.



On June 24, 2020, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts filed suit against Regeneron, claiming violations of federal anti-kickback statutes.



What You Can Do



If you are a Regeneron shareholder, you may have legal claims against Regeneron’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].



About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP



Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Ohio, and Virginia.



Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005853/en/


