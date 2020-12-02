PGT Innovations CEO Appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board

Jeff Jackson, CEO and President of [url="]PGT+Innovations[/url], was recently appointed by [url="]Florida+Governor+Ron+DeSantis[/url] to the [url="]Sarasota+Manatee+Airport+Authority+Board[/url].

The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board has six commissioners appointed by the Governor, and Jackson will serve a 4-year term.“I am truly honored to be selected to join this significant board,” said Jackson. “I look forward to working closely with the other commissioners to guide and support the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority’s efforts to provide world-class air transportation service to Sarasota and Manatee counties.”Jackson joined PGT Innovations, a national leader in the premium window and door industry, in November 2005 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today, PGT Innovations employs more than 3,000 team members across its Florida facilities and is the largest private sector employer in Sarasota County.Prior to joining PGT Innovations, Jackson held several executive management roles, including Vice President and Corporate Controller at The Hershey Company and Senior Vice President and CFO at Schwan’s Bakery. In addition, he held executive management roles with Flowers Foods, Inc. and Coca-Cola.Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of West Georgia and is a Certified Public Accountant in Georgia. He has volunteered his time as a board member with the Economic Development Council of Sarasota County, Children First, and the Loveland Center.The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority was created as a public agency to operate and manage the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The Airport Authority is tasked with the power to acquire, construct, improve, finance, operate, and maintain the airport facilities for the primary purpose of meeting the air transportation needs of Sarasota and Manatee counties.PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include [url="]CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url], [url="]PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%26%238239%3BCustom+Windows+and+Doors[/url], [url="]WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url], [url="]Western+Window+Systems[/url], [url="]Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url], [url="]CGI+Commercial[/url], and [url="]NewSouth+Window+Solutions[/url]. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit [url="]www.pgtinnovations.com[/url].

