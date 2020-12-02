  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of MCEP, EIDX, CCR, and TGC Mergers

December 02, 2020 | About: MCEP -4.05% EIDX -3.69% CCR +5.76% TGC +1.83%

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ GS: MCEP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Mid-Con Energy’s agreement to be acquired by Contango Oil & Has Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Mid-Con Energy’s shareholders will receive 1.7500 shares of Contango common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mid-con-energy-partners-lp.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EIDX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Eidos’ agreement to be acquired by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Eidos’ shareholders will receive 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-eidos-therapeutics-inc.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CONSOL Coal’s agreement to be acquired by CONSOL Energy Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, all of the publicly held units of CONSOL Coal will be converted into 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-consol-coal-resources-lp.

Tengasco, Inc. (: TGC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tengasco’s agreement to merge with Riley Exploration – Permian, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Tengasco will issue 97.796467 shares of Tengasco common stock to each shareholder of Riley Exploration. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tengasco-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
[email protected]
https://rl-legal.com

