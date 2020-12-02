  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Notice to the Market

December 02, 2020 | About: BSP:CSAN3 +0.15%

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 2, 2020

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosan S.A. ("Cosan" or "Company") (B3: CSAN3) informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company was selected to be part of the 16th B3 Sustainability Index Portfolio ("ISE B3"). The ISE 2021 portfolio will be launched on December 3, 2020, together with the ISE B3 15-year Forum, and will run from January 4 to December 30, 2021.

Cosan is present in several segments of the economy, driving the development of Brazil. Joining ISE B3 index is a result of the Company's commitment to long-term value creation for all its stakeholders, grounded on a sustainable capital allocation process and on solid principles that are guided by the best environmental, social and governance practices.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

COSAN S.A.
Publicly-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 50.746.577/0001-15
Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.177.045 | CVM Code No. 19836

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-to-the-market-301185055.html

SOURCE Cosan S.A.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)