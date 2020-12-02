Longs Drugs Debuts HealthHUB Experience to Serve Hawaii

HONOLULU, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longs Drugs and its parent company CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today held a community grand opening ceremony and blessing to debut HealthHUB, a new store format at three store locations in Hawaii. The innovative health care experience enables individuals and families to access health care that is more accessible, affordable and simply better.

Following the ceremony, which included traditional Hawaiian and Chinese blessings, CVS Health committed to a second year of funding to Aloha United Way in support of Hawaii's efforts to meet the health needs of Oahu's homeless population. The $25,000 grant will bolster Hawaii Homeless Healthcare Hui's (H4) plans to build a permanent, comprehensive service facility in Iwilei to better provide its medical services.

The new HealthHUB locations will continue to offer products specifically procured for the people of Hawaii, and feature a broader range of connected health care services to help patients better manage chronic conditions; more products and services focused on overall health and wellness; and trusted advice and personalized care that can be accessed virtually and with the ease of walking into the following Longs Drugs:

Longs Drugs, 45 480 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe, HI 96744

96744 Longs Drugs, 98-1005 Moanalua Road, Aiea, HI 96701

96701 Longs Drugs, 925 California Avenue, Wahiawa, HI 96786

"We're delivering real change to the health care system, and that is the focus of our new HealthHUB locations across the state," said Scott Sutton, Region Director for Longs Drugs in Hawaii. "Customers tell us they want local access to convenient, personalized and integrated health care. Our HealthHUBs do just that — elevating the store and our digital touchpoints into a seamless, community-based health care offering that complements the patient-doctor relationship and provides consumers with accessible and knowledgeable experts they trust, in order to coordinate a better health care experience at a lower cost."

CVS Health began piloting HealthHUBs in 2018 to overwhelming customer satisfaction. The introduction of HealthHUB in Hawaii is part of the company's strategy to scale the program nationally and comes at a critical time when the country is addressing a global pandemic.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact Hawaii and communities across the country, many Americans have delayed visiting a doctor for routine care, a decision that can have serious, long-term consequences," continued Sutton. "The addition of HealthHUBs across the state means the community now has convenient locations for health and wellness checks, immunizations, treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, screening for chronic conditions, and much more."

For many Americans, health care can be difficult to navigate. During the COVID-19 pandemic, and at a time when chronic disease continues to grow in prevalence and impact in the U.S., patients are facing complexities and fragmentation when seeking the right care. Today, one in two Americans has at least one chronic illness, with data showing that close to $500 billion of the costs associated with chronic disease are avoidable.1 What's more, nine out of 10 (91%) patients say they need more help with chronic disease management.2

CVS Health created HealthHUBs to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably by improving the overall patient experience and featuring a wide array of accessible health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.

The HealthHUB locations inside Longs Drugs feature an on-site Care Concierge team focused on customer engagement, including educating customers about new service offerings, helping them navigate in-store services, and connecting them to a team of health care providers. Among the key features incorporated in a HealthHUB include:

Greater Selection of Health and Wellness Products

Shop hundreds of products such as health devices that sync to your mobile phone, aromatherapy, fitness essentials, durable medical equipment, sleep apnea products and more.

Learning table for customers to explore health and wellness apps and shop our expanded assortment of products on CVS.com.

More Personalized Support at the Pharmacy

Education and counseling for patients with chronic conditions, helping to create personalized plans that enable better health outcomes and reduces medical costs.

Pharmacist-led diabetes counseling and smart device coaching for select blood glucose monitors.

Smoking cessation plans for patients and caregivers to help patients quit smoking.

Expanded Services at MinuteClinic

Continued convenient access to services for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as immunizations, wellness and health checks.

Screening, treatment and monitoring for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

End-to-end sleep apnea solution, including sleep assessment by an independent third-party provider.

Suite of services to help manage common health conditions for young adults.

Phlebotomy services in conjunction with a MinuteClinic visit.

"We are pleased that Longs Drugs at Windward City Shopping Center now offers the vital and convenient services of the new HealthHUB," said Sarah A. Mandeville (S), Property Manager of Windward City Shopping Center. "The investment made to bring this innovative resource to our Windward Oahu location demonstrates the continued commitment of Longs Drugs and CVS Health to this special community."

CVS Health operates 500 HealthHUB locations in 29 states, with plans to have 600 operational by the end of the year. The company is on track to bring its HealthHUB experience to 1500 stores by the end of 2021.

Visit our website to learn more about products and services available through our HealthHUB locations. For downloadable photos and videos available for media use, visit our HealthHUB Media Gallery.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com .

