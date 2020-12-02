General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on the company's common stock, payable February 5, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021.

General Dynamics, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019.

www.gd.com

