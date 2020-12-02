  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
WSGF - Vaycaychella Launches Short Term Rental P2P Investment App Beta User Sign-Up For New And Long Time Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com Operators

December 02, 2020 | About: OTCPK:WSGF -9.13%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2020

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (USOTC: WSGF) ("WSGF"), currently in the process of changing its name to reflect its recently announced new business direction serving short-term rental property owners and investors participating in the sharing economy sector, today announced through its operating subsidiary, Vaycaychella, looking for Beta Users to begin testing the Vaycaychella peer to peer (P2P) lending and investment application (app).

Vaycaychella Launches Short Term Rental P2P Investment App Beta User Sign-Up For New And Long Time Airbnb.

Vaycaychella has developed a P2P app to connect short term rental property owners and investors within the sharing economy. Vaycaychella's vision is to empower existing and would-be short-term rental property owners to access investment capital for property acquisitions and improvements financed outside the conventional lending and investment market.

Through Vaycaychella's P2P app, small business lenders and investors, and even private individuals can connect with entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators to access real estate leveraged investment opportunities not usually available through conventional brokers and agents.

Likewise, entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators now have access to a wider variety of investment options than ordinarily available through conventional channels.

The impending Airbnb IPO valued form $35 billion to $50 billion exemplifies both the promise of the short-term rental property market in addition to illustrating the substantial traction of the sharing economy.

Please visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/beta-user to apply for becoming a beta user.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
[email protected]
(800) 871-0376

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf--vaycaychella-launches-short-term-rental-p2p-investment-app-beta-user-sign-up-for-new-and-long-time-airbnb-vrbo-and-bookingcom-operators-301185074.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.


