Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 Honored as 2021 Consumer GuideÂ® Automotive Best Buy Award Winners

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Award is fifth straight for Chrysler Pacifica in Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Minivan category

Ram 1500 racks up 13th consecutive award in Large Pickup category

2021 Chrysler Pacifica recognized for its ride quality, family-friendly features and stylish design

2021 Ram 1500 acknowledged for its ride and handling, as well as high level of refinement and unique features

Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy winners chosen by editors after analyzing, comparing, evaluating and extensively testing all major models available in the United States

Chrysler Pacifica and Ram 1500 are adding to their long-running streaks of Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Awards, with Pacifica taking home honors in the Minivan category for the fifth consecutive year, while Ram 1500 extended its dominance in the Large Pickup segment with a 13th consecutive award.



Consumer Guide editors select 2021 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award Winners after analyzing, comparing, evaluating and extensively testing all major models available in the United States.



"The Ram 1500 continues to impress for its class-leading ride and handling and upscale cabin experience. The Chrysler Pacifica impresses for its passenger-friendly features and long-trip comfort. The addition of all-wheel drive adds to the Pacifica's appeal," said Tom Appel, publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive.



The redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, now offering all-wheel drive, a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model and the most standard safety features of any vehicle in the industry, was recognized by Consumer Guide editors for its "… class-leading horsepower, excellent road manners and ride quality, and an unmatched array of family-friendly features … all wrapped up in a stylish package."



Ram 1500, the most awarded light-duty truck in America, garnered accolades for its "… unbeatable ride/handling combination along with a high level of refinement, classy interiors and some unique features. Furthermore, the V-6 engine is no slouch and has very respectable EPA fuel-economy ratings too."



Consumer Guide Automotive editors analyze, compare and evaluate numerous vehicles by extensively testing all major models available in the United States. According to Consumer Guide Automotive, a vehicle does not become a Best Buy based solely on objective ratings; Best Buys also distinguish themselves as good values compared to other vehicles in their class. For more information on the 2021 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award winners, visit consumerguide.com.



Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers families a budget-friendly option while delivering an exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



