Cme Group Inc (CME) Sr MD COO Julie Holzrichter Sold $573,840 of Shares

Sr MD COO of Cme Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julie Holzrichter (insider trades) sold 3,188 shares of CME on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $180 a share. The total sale was $573,840.

CME Group Inc is an operator of financial exchanges. It offers products like futures & options and foreign exchange. CME Group Inc has a market cap of $65.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $181.27 with a P/E ratio of 30.21 and P/S ratio of 13.21. The dividend yield of CME Group Inc stocks is 1.81%. CME Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CME Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CME Group Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Martin J Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $178.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

Sr MD COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,188 shares of CME stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

