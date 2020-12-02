  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cme Group Inc (CME) Sr MD COO Julie Holzrichter Sold $573,840 of Shares

December 02, 2020 | About: CME +1.52%

Sr MD COO of Cme Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julie Holzrichter (insider trades) sold 3,188 shares of CME on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $180 a share. The total sale was $573,840.

CME Group Inc is an operator of financial exchanges. It offers products like futures & options and foreign exchange. CME Group Inc has a market cap of $65.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $181.27 with a P/E ratio of 30.21 and P/S ratio of 13.21. The dividend yield of CME Group Inc stocks is 1.81%. CME Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CME Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CME Group Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Martin J Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $178.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.
  • Sr MD COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,188 shares of CME stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CME, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)