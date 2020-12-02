E.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of E.l.f. Beauty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tarang Amin (insider trades) sold 67,166 shares of ELF on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $21.68 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. It mainly cosmetic accessories for women such as eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, the foundation for face, moisturizer, and cleanser under the e.l.f brand. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a market cap of $1.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.49 with a P/E ratio of 118.38 and P/S ratio of 3.93.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of ELF stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $21.68. The price of the stock has increased by 3.74% since.

CEO Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of ELF stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $22.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,989 shares of ELF stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $21.01. The price of the stock has increased by 7.04% since.

CEO Tarang Amin sold 89,396 shares of ELF stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $20.46. The price of the stock has increased by 9.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Richard F Baruch Jr sold 9,000 shares of ELF stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $20.77. The price of the stock has increased by 8.28% since.

