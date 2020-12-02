Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $537,900 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EXPI on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $53.79 a share. The total sale was $537,900.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.64 with a P/E ratio of 161.57 and P/S ratio of 2.64. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $53.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $51.02. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $43.23. The price of the stock has increased by 24.08% since.

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $41.6. The price of the stock has increased by 28.94% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $41.71. The price of the stock has increased by 28.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $52.81. The price of the stock has increased by 1.57% since.

Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of EXPI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $50.3. The price of the stock has increased by 6.64% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $42.94. The price of the stock has increased by 24.92% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $45.58. The price of the stock has increased by 17.68% since.

