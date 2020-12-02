  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $537,900 of Shares

December 02, 2020 | About: EXPI -0.56%

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EXPI on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $53.79 a share. The total sale was $537,900.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.64 with a P/E ratio of 161.57 and P/S ratio of 2.64. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $53.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $51.02. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $43.23. The price of the stock has increased by 24.08% since.
  • CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $41.6. The price of the stock has increased by 28.94% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $41.71. The price of the stock has increased by 28.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $52.81. The price of the stock has increased by 1.57% since.
  • Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of EXPI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $50.3. The price of the stock has increased by 6.64% since.
  • Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $42.94. The price of the stock has increased by 24.92% since.
  • Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $45.58. The price of the stock has increased by 17.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXPI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)