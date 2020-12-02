Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sold $1.6 million of Shares

EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent of Boston Scientific Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey B. Mirviss (insider trades) sold 46,584 shares of BSX on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $33.53 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Boston Scientific Corp is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices. The firm markets its devices to health-care professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales. Boston Scientific Corp has a market cap of $48.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.15 with a P/E ratio of 13.08 and P/S ratio of 4.79. Boston Scientific Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Boston Scientific Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Michael F Mahoney sold 259,207 shares of BSX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $35.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 2,028 shares of BSX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.44% since.

