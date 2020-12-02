South State Corp (SSB) Senior EVP John C Pollok Sold $1 million of Shares

Senior EVP of South State Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John C Pollok (insider trades) sold 14,553 shares of SSB on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $70.13 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

South State Corp is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services and consumer loans. South State Corp has a market cap of $4.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.30 with a P/E ratio of 45.66 and P/S ratio of 3.47. The dividend yield of South State Corp stocks is 2.67%. GuruFocus rated South State Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with South State Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior EVP John C Pollok sold 14,553 shares of SSB stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $70.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.

Executive Chairman Robert R Jr Hill sold 7,000 shares of SSB stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $69.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.79% since.

Executive Chairman Robert R Jr Hill sold 10,741 shares of SSB stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $73.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 4% since.

Director Ernest S Pinner sold 10,000 shares of SSB stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $73.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SSB, click here