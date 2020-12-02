Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall Sold $994,480 of Shares

CEO & PRESIDENT of Citrix Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J Henshall (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of CTXS on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $124.31 a share. The total sale was $994,480.

Citrix Systems Inc provides virtualization, networking and cloud infrastructure solutions. It provides a complete and integrated portfolio of application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions. Citrix Systems Inc has a market cap of $15.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $127.31 with a P/E ratio of 27.31 and P/S ratio of 5.03. The dividend yield of Citrix Systems Inc stocks is 1.12%. Citrix Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Citrix Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Citrix Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of CTXS stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $124.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Revenue Officer Mark J Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of CTXS stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $124.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.41% since.

EVP, Chief Revenue Officer Mark J Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of CTXS stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $118.9. The price of the stock has increased by 7.07% since.

