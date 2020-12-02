Ameresco Inc (AMRC) EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J Corrsin (insider trades) sold 25,859 shares of AMRC on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $45 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.47 with a P/E ratio of 40.80 and P/S ratio of 2.11. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 7,859 shares of AMRC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $45.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.2% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 46,318 shares of AMRC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $45.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 8,824 shares of AMRC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $45.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 12,000 shares of AMRC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $42.26. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 50,000 shares of AMRC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $44.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.02% since.

Director Douglas I Foy sold 5,000 shares of AMRC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $44.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

Director Thomas S Murley sold 4,000 shares of AMRC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 25,859 shares of AMRC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

Director Francis V Jr Wisneski sold 5,000 shares of AMRC stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $43.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMRC, click here