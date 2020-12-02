Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) CEO, Global Asset Management William F Truscott Sold $3.9 million of Shares

CEO, Global Asset Management of Ameriprise Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William F Truscott (insider trades) sold 21,005 shares of AMP on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $188 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Ameriprise Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. It offers products and services designed to achieve the financial objectives of individual and institutional clients. It also has the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. Ameriprise Financial Inc has a market cap of $22.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $193.44 with a P/E ratio of 13.87 and P/S ratio of 2.12. The dividend yield of Ameriprise Financial Inc stocks is 2.09%. Ameriprise Financial Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ameriprise Financial Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO James M Cracchiolo sold 52,402 shares of AMP stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $184.39. The price of the stock has increased by 4.91% since.

Chairman and CEO James M Cracchiolo sold 74,539 shares of AMP stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $172.2. The price of the stock has increased by 12.33% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of AMP stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $186.69. The price of the stock has increased by 3.62% since.

Executive VP and CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,514 shares of AMP stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $182.95. The price of the stock has increased by 5.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive VP and GC Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of AMP stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $189.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.99% since.

EVP & Global CIO Colin Moore sold 12,322 shares of AMP stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $181.86. The price of the stock has increased by 6.37% since.

Pres-AWM Products & Services Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of AMP stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $167.73. The price of the stock has increased by 15.33% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMP, click here