American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Chairman, CEO & President Ernest S Rady Bought $1.5 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of American Assets Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ernest S Rady (insider trades) bought 50,089 shares of AAT on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $28.99 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.5 million.

American Assets Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company mainly invests in, operates, and develops retail, office, residential, and mixed-use properties in California, Oregon, and Hawaii. American Assets Trust Inc has a market cap of $1.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.67 with a P/E ratio of 47.09 and P/S ratio of 6.23. The dividend yield of American Assets Trust Inc stocks is 3.55%. American Assets Trust Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated American Assets Trust Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with American Assets Trust Inc. .

Chairman, CEO & President, 10% Owner Ernest S Rady bought 2,194 shares of AAT stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $28.77. The price of the stock has increased by 3.13% since.

Chairman, CEO & President, 10% Owner Ernest S Rady bought 54,994 shares of AAT stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $25.72. The price of the stock has increased by 15.36% since.

Chairman, CEO & President, 10% Owner Ernest S Rady bought 130,000 shares of AAT stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $21.49. The price of the stock has increased by 38.06% since.

Chairman, CEO & President, 10% Owner Ernest S Rady bought 175,739 shares of AAT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $21.64. The price of the stock has increased by 37.11% since.

