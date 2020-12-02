Lucky Strike Property Update

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (FSE: B4IF) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce amended terms of the option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Lucky Strike property (the “Property”).



The requirements to make all future cash property payments totalling $719,313, incurring $14,000,000 of minimum work commitments and delivering a NI 43-101 technical report which would include any resources calculation of gold equivalent minerals delivered by December 31, 2027 to earn a 100% interest in the Property have been removed entirely.

In their place, subject to TSXV approval, the Company will issue 1,300,000 shares and 1,300,000 warrants in order to immediately earn a 49% interest in the Property. The warrants will be priced at $0.22 for a 60 month period from the date of issuance.

To earn an additional 51% for a 100% interest in the Property, Goliath will need to spend a minimum of $5,000,000 in drilling on or before December 31, 2029 and deliver a NI 43-101 technical report which would include any resources calculation of gold equivalent minerals by December 31, 2030. In addition, the 1% NSR buy back provision date has been extended from December 31, 2027 to December 31, 2029.

