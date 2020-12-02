Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $20.9 million of Shares

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $209.14 a share. The total sale was $20.9 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $91.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $202.00 with a P/E ratio of 320.63 and P/S ratio of 12.64. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Square Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $209.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.41% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $202.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $175.95. The price of the stock has increased by 14.81% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of SQ stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $200.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of SQ stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $191.73. The price of the stock has increased by 5.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $177.03. The price of the stock has increased by 14.1% since.

Seller Lead Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $173.99. The price of the stock has increased by 16.1% since.

Director David A Viniar sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $189.11. The price of the stock has increased by 6.82% since.

