Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) President and CEO Michael J Hartnett Sold $10.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Rbc Bearings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Hartnett (insider trades) sold 60,081 shares of ROLL on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $168.62 a share. The total sale was $10.1 million.

RBC Bearings Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision plain, roller and ball bearings. It operates in four business segments namely roller bearings, plain bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. RBC Bearings Inc has a market cap of $4.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $169.15 with a P/E ratio of 39.32 and P/S ratio of 6.37. RBC Bearings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated RBC Bearings Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with RBC Bearings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Michael J Hartnett sold 60,081 shares of ROLL stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $168.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President of Finance Ernest D Hawkins sold 3,000 shares of ROLL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $172.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,040 shares of ROLL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $167.52. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

Vice President and Secretary John J. Feeney sold 400 shares of ROLL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $171.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.32% since.

Director Amir Faghri sold 7,200 shares of ROLL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $153.41. The price of the stock has increased by 10.26% since.

Director Alan B Levine sold 833 shares of ROLL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140.81. The price of the stock has increased by 20.13% since.

