  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) EVP, Human Resources Renee R Anderson Bought $1.8 million of Shares

December 02, 2020 | About: CMT +8.87%

EVP, Human Resources of Core Molding Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Renee R Anderson (insider trades) bought 400 shares of CMT on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $4400 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.8 million.

Core Molding Technologies Inc along with its subsidiaries operates in the plastics market in a family of products known as reinforced plastics. The company is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. Core Molding Technologies Inc has a market cap of $95.900 million; its shares were traded at around $12.03 with a P/E ratio of 31.66 and P/S ratio of 0.42. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Core Molding Technologies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Human Resources Renee R Anderson bought 400 shares of CMT stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $4400.
  • EVP,Operations Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of CMT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $10.11. The price of the stock has increased by 18.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CMT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)