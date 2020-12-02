Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) EVP, Human Resources Renee R Anderson Bought $1.8 million of Shares

EVP, Human Resources of Core Molding Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Renee R Anderson (insider trades) bought 400 shares of CMT on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $4400 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.8 million.

Core Molding Technologies Inc along with its subsidiaries operates in the plastics market in a family of products known as reinforced plastics. The company is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. Core Molding Technologies Inc has a market cap of $95.900 million; its shares were traded at around $12.03 with a P/E ratio of 31.66 and P/S ratio of 0.42. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Core Molding Technologies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP,Operations Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of CMT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $10.11. The price of the stock has increased by 18.99% since.

