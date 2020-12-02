Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk Sold $3.5 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nir Zuk (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of PANW on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $293.89 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $27.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $293.23 with and P/S ratio of 7.92. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Palo Alto Networks Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mark D Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of PANW stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $293.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of PANW stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $293.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

Director Mark D Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of PANW stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $294.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.

EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich sold 2,359 shares of PANW stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $248.42. The price of the stock has increased by 18.04% since.

President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of PANW stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $235.59. The price of the stock has increased by 24.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PANW, click here