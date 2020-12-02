Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO George Hu Sold $5.9 million of Shares

COO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Hu (insider trades) sold 18,487 shares of TWLO on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $319.58 a share. The total sale was $5.9 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $51.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $320.34 with and P/S ratio of 29.42. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $274.22. The price of the stock has increased by 16.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of TWLO stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $319.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.19% since.

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of TWLO stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $296.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.04% since.

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,341 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $282.28. The price of the stock has increased by 13.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of TWLO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $284.5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.6% since.

COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of TWLO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $284.5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.6% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $272.16. The price of the stock has increased by 17.7% since.

Chief Product Officer Chee Chew sold 1,954 shares of TWLO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $280.61. The price of the stock has increased by 14.16% since.

