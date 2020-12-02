  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Friedman Industries Inc (FRD) President / CEO / Director Mike J Taylor Bought $63,700 of Shares

December 02, 2020 | About: FRD +1.56%

President / CEO / Director of Friedman Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike J Taylor (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of FRD on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $6.37 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $63,700.

Friedman Industries Inc is engaged in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing and steel and pipe distribution. The Company has two product groups coil and tubular products. Friedman Industries Inc has a market cap of $45.720 million; its shares were traded at around $6.49 with and P/S ratio of 0.41. The dividend yield of Friedman Industries Inc stocks is 1.22%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Friedman Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President / CEO / Director Mike J Taylor bought 10,000 shares of FRD stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $6.37. The price of the stock has increased by 1.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FRD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)