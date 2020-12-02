Friedman Industries Inc (FRD) President / CEO / Director Mike J Taylor Bought $63,700 of Shares

President / CEO / Director of Friedman Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike J Taylor (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of FRD on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $6.37 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $63,700.

Friedman Industries Inc is engaged in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing and steel and pipe distribution. The Company has two product groups coil and tubular products. Friedman Industries Inc has a market cap of $45.720 million; its shares were traded at around $6.49 with and P/S ratio of 0.41. The dividend yield of Friedman Industries Inc stocks is 1.22%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Friedman Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President / CEO / Director Mike J Taylor bought 10,000 shares of FRD stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $6.37. The price of the stock has increased by 1.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FRD, click here