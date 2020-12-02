Workiva Inc (WK) Executive VP & CFO J Stuart Miller Sold $1.6 million of Shares

Executive VP & CFO of Workiva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Stuart Miller (insider trades) sold 21,263 shares of WK on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $74.79 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Workiva Inc provides a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collaboratively collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. Workiva Inc has a market cap of $3.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.15 with and P/S ratio of 10.51. Workiva Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Workiva Inc. .

President & CEO, 10% Owner Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of WK stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $73.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.72% since.

Executive VP & CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of WK stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $74.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.

Executive VP & CTO, 10% Owner Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of WK stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $75.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

Director Michael M Crow sold 5,000 shares of WK stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $68.49. The price of the stock has increased by 8.26% since.

Director Eugene S Katz sold 3,000 shares of WK stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $68.67. The price of the stock has increased by 7.98% since.

