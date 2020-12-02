Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) EVP, General Counsel and Sec. Carl Sottosanti Sold $6.7 million of Shares

EVP, General Counsel and Sec. of Penn National Gaming Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carl Sottosanti (insider trades) sold 93,134 shares of PENN on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $72.32 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Penn National Gaming Inc is a diversified, multi-jurisdictional owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. Penn National Gaming Inc has a market cap of $11.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.84 with and P/S ratio of 2.34. Penn National Gaming Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Penn National Gaming Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

