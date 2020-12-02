Davita Inc (DVA) COO, DKC Michael David Staffieri Sold $2.7 million of Shares

COO, DKC of Davita Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael David Staffieri (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of DVA on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $109.74 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

DaVita Inc is engaged in operating kidney dialysis centers and providing related lab services in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across USA. It also operates other ancillary services and strategic initiatives. DaVita Inc has a market cap of $12.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.36 with a P/E ratio of 16.24 and P/S ratio of 1.20. DaVita Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated DaVita Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with DaVita Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO, DKC Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DVA stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $109.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.26% since.

Director Pamela M Arway sold 430 shares of DVA stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $107.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

Director Barbara J Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DVA stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $111. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

Director Pamela M Arway sold 7,326 shares of DVA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $111.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.93% since.

Chief Legal Officer Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 10,000 shares of DVA stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $105.01. The price of the stock has increased by 3.19% since.

