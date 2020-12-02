Cohu Inc (COHU) President & CEO Luis A Muller Sold $653,400 of Shares

President & CEO of Cohu Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Luis A Muller (insider trades) sold 22,000 shares of COHU on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $29.7 a share. The total sale was $653,400.

Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. Cohu Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.52 with and P/S ratio of 2.20. The dividend yield of Cohu Inc stocks is 0.37%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cohu Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Luis A Muller sold 15,000 shares of COHU stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $28.17. The price of the stock has increased by 8.34% since.

President & CEO Luis A Muller sold 8,000 shares of COHU stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $25.9. The price of the stock has increased by 17.84% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

VP Finance & CFO Jeffrey D Jones sold 33,780 shares of COHU stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $23.53. The price of the stock has increased by 29.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. VP, Global Customer Group Pascal Ronde sold 21,608 shares of COHU stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $23.11. The price of the stock has increased by 32.06% since.

Sr. VP, Global Customer Group Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of COHU stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $23. The price of the stock has increased by 32.7% since.

