Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang Sold $3.1 million of Shares

December 02, 2020 | About: MSTR -0.83%

SEVP & CTO of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Edwin Lang (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MSTR on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $312.16 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. MicroStrategy Inc has a market cap of $2.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $321.32 with a P/E ratio of 2677.66 and P/S ratio of 6.61. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with MicroStrategy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • President & CFO Phong Le sold 40,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $270.39. The price of the stock has increased by 18.84% since.
  • President & CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $238.14. The price of the stock has increased by 34.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Stephen X Graham sold 6,250 shares of MSTR stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $308.93. The price of the stock has increased by 4.01% since.
  • SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $312.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.93% since.
  • SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao sold 10,100 shares of MSTR stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $273.89. The price of the stock has increased by 17.32% since.
  • Director Leslie J Rechan sold 11,250 shares of MSTR stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $266.28. The price of the stock has increased by 20.67% since.
  • SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $271.11. The price of the stock has increased by 18.52% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSTR, click here

.

