Sir Andrew Witty Returns to UnitedHealth Group After Leave of Absence

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced that Sir Andrew Witty, president of UnitedHealth Group and chief executive officer of Optum, has returned to the company after an eight-month leave of absence to serve as a Global Envoy for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 efforts. Witty will resume his duties effective immediately.

