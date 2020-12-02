  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for December 9, 2020

December 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:ECL


Ecolab Inc. CFO Daniel J. Schmechel will address financial analysts virtually at the BMO Growth and ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 2. Ecolab will offer a live webcast of Mr. Schmechel’s presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:



TIME:



10:00 a.m. Eastern Time











DATE:



Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020











DURATION:



Approximately 30 minutes











LOCATION:



[url="]www.ecolab.com%2Finvestor[/url]











ARCHIVE:



A replay of the webcast will be available through Dec. 30, 2020.



To access the webcast, visit the Events and Presentations section of Ecolab’s Investor website at [url="]www.ecolab.com%2Finvestor[/url] and click on the webcast details.



About Ecolab


A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE:NYSE:ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. [url="]www.ecolab.com[/url]



Follow us on Twitter [url="]%40ecolab[/url], Facebook at [url="]facebook.com%2Fecolab[/url], LinkedIn at [url="]Ecolab[/url] or Instagram at [url="]Ecolab+Inc[/url].



(ECL-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005915/en/


