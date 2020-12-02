  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Equitable Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

December 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:EQH +0.8%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Anders Malmström, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

ABOUT EQUITABLE HOLDINGS

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $746 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2020) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

