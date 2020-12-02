Workiva Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work

[url="]Workiva+Inc.[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, has ranked on the [url="]2020+Best+Workplaces+for+Parents%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url] list issued by research firm Great Place to Work®.Workiva ranked 36th and was recognized for creating a consistently positive experience for working parents across the organization.
Employees gave Workiva high marks for its parental leave and flexible work policies, manager accessibility, commitment to inclusion and other supportive services that have been particularly significant in light of the extremely difficult and novel challenges parents have faced in 2020.
“Being recognized as a Best Workplace for Parents is a testament to our values-based culture,” said Workiva CEO Marty Vanderploeg. “We care about each other and are committed to providing the empathy, support and flexibility employees need to take care of themselves and their families.”
“Best workplaces like Workiva have built dynamic, flexible and transparent workplaces built on trust,” said Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”
Great Place to Work determined the Best Workplaces for Parents by gathering and analyzing confidential employee experience feedback representing 4.8 million U.S. employees across more than 20 industries.
Workiva has received [url="]16+recognitions[/url] from Great Place to Work to date, including two consecutive years on the [url="]FORTUNE[/url] 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.
About the Best Workplaces for ParentsTM
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a [url="]data-driven+methodology[/url] applied to confidential [url="]Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey[/url] responses from employees working at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work [url="]Certification[/url] and recognition on [url="]Best+Workplaces[/url] lists published with Fortune, visit [url="]greatplacetowork.com[/url].
About Workiva
Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at [url="]workiva.com[/url].
Request a Workiva demo: [url="]www.workiva.com%2Frequest-demo[/url]
Read the Workiva blog: [url="]www.workiva.com%2Fblog[/url]
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fworkiva[/url]
Like Workiva on Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fworkiva%2F[/url]
Follow Workiva on Twitter: [url="]www.twitter.com%2FWorkiva[/url]
Follow Workiva on Instagram: [url="]www.instagram.com%2Fworkivalife[/url]
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NYSE:WK. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:WK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:WK
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:WK
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005972/en/