ShotSpotter Releases New Shooting Investigation Tool

ShotSpotter Insight Aids Post-Incident Analysis and Reporting



NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. ( SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced the availability of a new gunshot incident review and analytics tool – ShotSpotter Insight™. The new web-based software application provides crime analysts, investigators and command staff with a single source for all historical gunshot activity detected by the ShotSpotter system and the ability to uncover important shooting details and patterns that can help solve gun crimes.

Insight is a key supporting application included in a subscription to the flagship ShotSpotter Respond™ gunshot detection solution, formerly known as ShotSpotter Flex. Using an extensive array of filters and search parameters, it enables users to quickly identify specific incidents and provides investigators with a shot-by-shot animation of a shooting event showing details of the location and sequence of each shot. The software highlights other nearby incidents that may be potentially related based on the relative distance and time of occurrence and also makes it easier to visualize and report on gun violence trends in ShotSpotter coverage areas.

“ShotSpotter Insight equips law enforcement with a powerful tool to review and analyze individual shooting incident data as well as a better way to visualize patterns and make gun violence data actionable. We believe this capability will further improve our client agencies’ ability to better serve and protect community residents,” said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter.

Key features of Insight include:

Flexible, searchable data repository of all gunshot incidents

Incident drill-down detail with gunfire audio, shot location, sequence and timing of each shot fired

Collaboration tools that enable sharing of data within an agency

Multiple preset reports and the ability to create and save custom searches

High performance user interface with browser-based access

Discovery of potentially related incidents based on distance and time of occurrence

Streamlined data exporting to include with standard agency crime reports



About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter ( SSTI) is a leader in precision policing solutions that enables law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s solutions are trusted by more than 100 US cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter’s CrimeCenter™ case management software helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

