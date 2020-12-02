TBWA\Asia Pacific Swoops Double Network Of The Year Titles At Campaign Asia Agency Of The Year Awards 2020

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapping the regional festival across six regions; Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, Japan and Korea, South Asia and Southeast Asia, Campaign Asia concluded their highly anticipated and well-respected Agency of the Year announcements on December 2, 2020.

In an extraordinary year underpinned by the current of uncertainty, TBWA finishes 2020 as Campaign Asia Pacific Creative and Digital Network of the Year.

TBWA\Asia Pacific won 31 Agency of the Year titles including regional recognitions across Southeast Asia and Greater China for Integrated, Creative, Digital and Production. The Collective's leadership was also recognized with six People Achievement Awards across the region.

Said Sean Donovan, president TBWA\Asia: "I couldn't be prouder of our leaders and our teams across the region. This recognition, coupled with the recent Campaign Brief Asia #1 Creative Network of the Year ranking, exemplifies their efforts over the past year. It really is a fitting acknowledgement of the results they have delivered and the value they have created for our client partners in this extraordinary year.

"And all of this success can be attributed in no small part to the humanity, compassion and empathy our leaders have showed throughout 2020. They are an outstanding team of people."

Added Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide: "This would be an outstanding accomplishment in any year, but to be named creative and digital network of the year in 2020 says everything about the exceptional people who make up our Asia collective. Up against considerable headwinds they continued to innovate in how they work, in pushing the boundaries of our creative product, and in helping our clients successfully navigate business and human challenges. Their success is a testament to the power of a creative collective, and of course to Disruption®."

In addition to the Asia Pacific Network titles, TBWA's impressive combined performance across Southeast Asia saw the Collective pick up two additional regional titles; Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year, and Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year, while TBWA\Singapore was named Southeast Asia Integrated Agency of the Year.

TBWA\Vietnam was named Vietnam's Creative and Digital Agency of the Year – GOLD, while TCP-TBWA Indonesia, TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno (Philippines) and TBWA\Singapore picked up Creative Agency of the Year in their respective markets with SILVER, and TBWA\Malaysia and TBWA\Thailand were named Creative Agency of the Year securing BRONZE.

TBWA\Thailand was named Thailand's Digital Agency of the Year – SILVER, while TBWA\Singapore was named Singapore's Digital Agency of the Year – BRONZE.

TBWA\Singapore was also named Best Culture Agency of the Year – SILVER and Best Talent Development Programme – SILVER.

In Japan and Korea, for the 10th time, TBWA\Hakuhodo was named Japan's Creative Agency of the Year – GOLD. The agency secured two additional GOLD awards for Best Culture and Best Brand Partnership with Nissan, while chief operating officer, Chris Iki was named Agency Head of the 2nd time.

TBWA\Korea received two regional nods, awarded Japan\Korea Integrated Agency of the Year – SILVER, and Consultancy of the Year – SILVER. In addition to these titles, TBWA\Korea was named Media Agency of the Year – SILVER, and Creative Agency of the Year – BRONZE.

In Greater China, TBWA\Greater China was named Integrated Agency of the Year – GOLD, Greater China Production Agency of the Year – GOLD, and Best Culture Agency of the Year – SILVER. While TBWA\Hong Kong was named Creative Agency of the Year – GOLD, Digital Agency of the Year – GOLD, and TBWA\China was named Digital Agency of the Year – BRONZE.

In South Asia, TBWA\Sri Lanka picked up SILVER for Creative Agency of the Year (no GOLD was awarded) while TBWA\India, operating under the world's largest lockdown of well over 200 days was shortlisted in the Creative Agency of the Year category.

In Australia/New Zealand, TBWA\Eleven was named PR Agency of the Year – SILVER (no GOLD was awarded). This is the fourth PR Agency of the Year title Eleven Australia has won throughout 2020.

In total the TBWA won 31 Agency of the Year titles; Asia Pacific Creative Network of the Year, Asia Pacific Digital Network of the Year, Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year, Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year, plus 10 GOLD, 12 SILVER and 5 BRONZE Agency awards.

TBWA also excelled in People Achievement recognition securing six titles:

Agency Head of the Year – Chris Iki , TBWA\Hakuhodo

, TBWA\Hakuhodo Account Person of the Year – Sayaka Ohno , TBWA\Hakuhodo

, TBWA\Hakuhodo Strategic\Brand Planner of the Year - Patrycja Sojka , TBWA\Hakuhodo

, TBWA\Hakuhodo Creative Person of the Year - Masaya Asai , TBWA\Hakuhodo

, TBWA\Hakuhodo South Asia Young Achiever of the Year Award - Shayan Gershon ,

, Marketing Communications Team of the Year

