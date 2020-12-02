  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dotdash to Participate in BMO 2020 Growth and ESG Conference

December 02, 2020 | About: NAS:IAC -2.9%

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash, an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), will attend the BMO 2020 Growth and ESG Conference on Tuesday, December 8. Neil Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Dotdash, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available to the public and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iac.com/Investors/ for 90 days following the conference.

About Dotdash
Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest and fastest growing publishers online, and has won over 50 awards in the last year alone, including Digiday's 2020 Publisher of the Year. Dotdash brands include Verywell, The Spruce, Investopedia, Byrdie, among others. Dotdash is an operating business of IAC.

About IAC
IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dotdash-to-participate-in-bmo-2020-growth-and-esg-conference-301183995.html

SOURCE IAC


