Ribbon Appoints Sean Matthews as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

WESTFORD, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced the appointment of Sean Matthews as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Bruce McClelland. In his new role, Matthews will be responsible for leading Ribbon's business development and strategy efforts.

"I am very excited to welcome Sean to the Ribbon leadership team," said McClelland. "His strong track record of successfully executing multi-billion-dollar mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, combined with his industry knowledge and extensive experience in innovation, technology and finance, make him the perfect fit to help us execute on Ribbon's ambitious growth strategy. Sean's unique skill sets and impeccable reputation will be a great addition to the team."

Prior to joining Ribbon, Matthews served as Chief Transformation Officer and Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development at TiVo. Prior to joining TiVo (then Rovi Corporation), he served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development for ARRIS Group, Inc., after ARRIS acquired Motorola Mobility's Home business from Google. Previously, Mr. Matthews worked as Vice President Convergence Strategy for Motorola Mobility and in various capacities at Motorola, Inc., including Vice President Home and Networks Strategy, and Business Manager, Optical Transport Products.

"I am extremely pleased to join Ribbon and look forward to helping Bruce and the rest of the team continue to execute the company's aggressive growth plans, while continually evolving the business to meet the complex challenges of today's cloud-based connected world," said Matthews. "I am excited to be a part of such a world-class leadership team and even more excited about the opportunity to help Ribbon solidify its position as a global leader in the communications industry."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding growth plans, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.









