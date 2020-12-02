  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TDS and UScellular present at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

December 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:TDS +0.42% NYSE:USM -0.54%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) are participating in a fireside chat hosted by UBS on Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. EST (2:45 p.m. CST). LeRoy T. Carlson Jr., President and CEO – TDS; Douglas W. Chambers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer – UScellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer – TDS Telecom and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will participate.

To view all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The fireside chat will be webcast live and on-demand.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-us-cellular-present-at-virtual-morgan-stanley-fireside-chat-301114249.html

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-present-at-ubs-global-tmt-virtual-conference-301185174.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation


