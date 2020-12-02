  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conference

December 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:CLDR -1.15%

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced that company executives will participate at an upcoming financial conference.

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.)

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Virtual Conference
December 9, 2020, at 10:30 AM Pacific Time (1:30 PM Eastern Time)

Live audio webcast and replay of the events will be available at investors.cloudera.com.

About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-to-participate-in-upcoming-financial-conference-301185116.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.


