PR Newswire
REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 2, 2020
REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable March 11, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb. 18, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 17, 2021.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with NAS:MSFT. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-301185150.html
SOURCE Microsoft Corporation