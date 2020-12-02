Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend Increase

PR Newswire
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 2, 2020
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.695 per share on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-one investments in twenty states.
