Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend Increase

December 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:UHT +0.27%

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 2, 2020

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.695 per share on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-one investments in twenty states.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-realty-income-trust-announces-dividend-increase-301185096.html

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust


